The New York Giants are in cap space hell. One way to get out of that situation could be trading away Saquon Barkley.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen indicated Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that trading the former No. 2 overall pick is not off the table, though that’s the case for most players on the Giants’ roster.

“We’re still working through that, but I’m open to anything. Like whether it’s trading player for player. I’ll listen to anybody,” Schoen told reporters. “I’m not going to say we’re open for business on our entire roster. But if anybody is going to call and they’re interested in any of our players, I’ll certainly listen.

“We’re in a situation where unfortunately we have to get under the salary cap and we’re not in very good salary cap health. I’m not going to say yes to every deal, but I’m definitely going to listen and be open to situations that are best for the New York Giants.”

Barkley is owed $7.2 million in guaranteed cash in 2022, the fifth and final year of his rookie deal if the Giants don’t see Barkley helping an already struggling offense in 2022, moving off of him while he still has some value might be best for the long term reboot of the franchise.