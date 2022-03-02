It appears it will be a grand closing for Tyson Fury after his next boxing match in April. On Tuesday, the WBC heavyweight champion told reporters that he intends to retire following his April 23 match against mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte.

During the press event, Fury said: “This is the final fight of my career, I’m retiring after this, $150m in the bank, healthy, young, I’m gonna buy a massive yacht abroad. I’m retiring, I’m out, this is my final fight, I’m done.”

If Furry successfully defended his championship against Whyte and retired afterward, he would leave on top of the heavyweight mountain. Fury shocked the world back in 2015 when he beat Wladimir Klitschko.

After taking time off for mental health issues, Fury began a fantastic trilogy with former WBC champ Deontay Wilder. After the first match ended in a draw, Fury would dominate the second and third matchups.

As one right now, Fury isn’t thinking past April 23. If he changes his mind, a unification title fight would be the next logical goal for Furry.