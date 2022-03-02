The WNBA levied a $500,000 fine against the New York Liberty for their repeated use of charter flights over the back end of the season, an issue that has been at its boiling point for the past few years.

Last season, the New York Liberty, led by new owners Joe and Clara Tsai, decided to push those boundaries by paying for chartered flights anyway, according to Sports Illustrated‘s Howard Megdal. After they were caught, a furious league office proposed massive penalties, including a $1 million fine, substantial loss of draft picks and possibly even “termination of the franchise.”

So the WNBA doesn’t want their owners to charter flights for their respective teams seems very backwards in thinking. The WNBPA seems to think it’s backwards also.

In February, the WNBA announced a $75 million capital raise from investors to help address some of these problems. “It’s really important that the players know this is investment in them, even though it’s in the league and not a specific team or just specific players,” Engelbert said. “It’s to help grow our revenue streams and produce sustainable long-term growth.”

The Liberty are one of the WNBA’s eight founding franchises. They are one of three (Sparks, Mercury) still remaining as the league enters its 26th season in 2022. A fourth, the Utah Starzz, is currently the Las Vegas Aces.

By coming after the Liberty’s ownership, the WNBA seems to be moving backwards on the very promise they made to their players.