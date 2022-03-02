Wale reveals the music video for his new single “Tiffany Nikes,” from his Folarin II album.

Nicky Diamonds and Paul Rodriguez also appear in the video. Wale pulls up to a sneaker shop in the video before performing the track inside. With each clip, the rapper’s charm virtually leaps off the screen, as the elegant and polished video intercuts vignettes of skateboarding and expensive footwear. He locks into a confident flow accented by creative rhymes and an instantly chantable chorus between vivid trumpets and simmering 808s.

To commemorate the release, Wale has teamed up with NTWRK, North America’s best Livestream buying platform, to give away a pair of throwback Tiffany Nike SB Dunks for $1. You can enter the raffle here.

