YG has taken his “Scared Money” single to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The Cali rapper hit the stage with the help of Moneybagg Yo for an intimate performance dominated by a blue hue.

Def Jam Recordings released YG’s “Scared Money” single and video, which features J Cole and Moneybagg Yo, last February. “Scared Money” is the first single off PRAY FOR ME, the rapper’s upcoming sixth studio album.

In the video, YG dons an all-red suit at the top of a Brinks truck, before standing with his mob of robbers. J. Cole joins in on the robbery in all Black before Moneybagg Yo also comes in with the assist. You can check out the new release below.

