Young Thug is back in the booth. Yesterday, Thug shared a snippet on social media that hints that new music is arriving. Recently, the Atlanta rapper called out his peers to help African males escape Ukraine.

It’s uncertain if this track will be on a Young Thug album, but fans gave positive feedback. “yeah, we’re gonna need that one asap,” one fan tweeted, and another dropped a fire emoji.

On top of this, Young Thug revealed that he’d be featured on Wiz Khalifa’s album.

Young Thug has been on go mode since the fourth quarter of 2021. He dropped his Punk album in October. He’s on Gunna’s DS4Ever, and he’s on the Encanto soundtrack, which is currently No.1 for the seventh consecutive week, according to the Billboard 200.