Industry veteran Phylicia Fant is headed to Amazon Music. Fant has been named the head of music industry partnerships, a role created and designed to identify and oversee strategic music partnerships and identify cross-entertainment campaigns. Variety notes she will report to Ryan Redington, Amazon’s Vice President of Music Industry.

After a three-year stint at Sony Music’s Columbia Records, Fant arrives at Amazon Music after a three-year term. While serving as the head of urban music, Fan worked alongside Lil Nas X, Joey Bada$$, Polo G, the Kid Laroi, and more. Before that position, Fant worked at Warner Bros. Records as the senior VP of media & strategic development, assisting Prince, Drake’s OVO Sound, Gucci Mane, and more. Her career also had stops at Motown Records and Universal Music Group. Fant is also the Purple Agency founder and CEO, providing public relations and lifestyle-marketing strategies to Swizz Beatz, Hennessy, Coca-Cola, and a bevy of other clients.

Fant has also been named to the Variety Hitmakers list, numerous Billboard Lists, and won the NAASC NY chapter “Rising Star Award.”

