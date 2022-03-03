There has been a beef brewing in Baton Rouge after NBA YoungBoy sent a public shot to Boosie Badazz for not making an effort to sustain their friendship, rapping on a track, “Feel like Boosie don’t even like me, b****, don’t call my phone (F*** you).” Now, Bossie has to send a few shots of his own with a response.

In his latest effort, “I Don’t Call Phones I Call Shots”, the title even seems like it was directly aimed at NBA YoungBoy. Boosie managed to rap about more than just the young Baton Rougean, but this one was obviously made with YoungBoy in mind.