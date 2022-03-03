The Wild Aces, the league’s reigning champions, have been acquired by a new ownership group comprised of Altered State Machine (ASM), comedian Drew “Druski” Desbordes, NFL running back Austin Ekeler, and former Bachelorette and current TV host Rachel Lindsay. Fan Controlled Football (FCF) is the only professional sports league that empowers fans to make key decisions for their favorite team, including calling plays in real-time.

​​“I’m pumped to be joining FCF not only as an owner, but of the reigning champion Wild Aces!” said Druski. “I love everything about this league, and look forward to crushing this with ASM, Austin and Rachel. Hope our fans are ready to call all the shots and keep the FCF title where it belongs. This is going to be fun!”

ASM and Druski have teamed up with Ekeler and Lindsay, two of the Wild Aces’ founding co-owners, in order to expand on the team’s championship run in Season v2.0, which will kick off on April 16, 2022, in Atlanta. The Wild Aces acquisition comes just two months after the FCF closed a $40 million Series A round led by Animoca Brands, Delphi Digital, Gemini, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Talis Capital, and Verizon Ventures, which was led by leading web3, gaming, and technology-focused venture groups including Animoca Brands, Delphi Digital, Gemini, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Talis Capital, and Verizon Ventures.

“We are thrilled to welcome Altered State Machine and Druski to the FCF,” said Fan Controlled Football Co-Founder and CEO Sohrob Farudi. “This team ownership group is the epitome of what we’re building, pro football built from the ground up to take advantage of the latest technology, creating the most unique, interactive sports fan entertainment experience. ASM’s A.I. tech, Ekeler’s world-class football knowledge, and Druski and Rachel’s comedy and entertainment prowess are coming together to lead the reigning FCF champs into next season and beyond.”

FCF debuted in February 2021, with four clubs owned by some of the most well-known athletes and entertainers, including Marshawn Lynch, Quavo, Richard Sherman, Dalvin Cook, and Bob Menery. Season 1.0 saw FCF become Twitch’s fastest-growing live sports channel, with approximately 10 million total live views, and one of the most popular sports apps in the Apple App Store.

Fans can join one of the four original teams, including the soon-to-be-renamed Wild Aces, for free to get in on the FCF action ahead of its second season.

FCF has announced four new expansion teams for season two as part of the league’s brand-new Ballerz Collective, a first-of-its-kind NFT experience that gives FCF Ballerz holders team governance rights, play-to-earn game mechanics, and unique IRL utility and VIP experiences.

Fans can learn more at www.fcf.io/.