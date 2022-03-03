Earlier this week, news broke of the death of Memphis rapper Snootie Wild. Last Friday, Wild was shot in the neck and was in critical condition, eventually leading to his death. He was only 36 years old.

Snootie, whose real name is LePreston Porter, accidentally backed into a ditch but was approached by occupants of another vehicle soon after. According to the police report, the occupants of the other car and Porter exchanged words shortly before a single gunshot went off, which struck Porter in the neck. He was given CPR on the scene and transported to a local hospital, where doctors gave him a 50/50 chance of survival.

The Houston Police Department has reportedly received the surveillance footage of the scene. However, no arrests have been made, and no suspects have been named.

Following the death, Wild’s family has released a statement: