Nothing could be better than having an historic Broadway Theater named after you.

The Shubert Organization announced Wednesday it will rename the Cort Theater on Broadway after legendary actor James Earl Jones, according to The New York Times.

“He’s an icon — he really is one of the greatest American actors, and this is just a perfect match,” Shubert Organization chief executive Robert E. Wankel told the Times, and the organization also said it was recognizing Jones’ “immense contributions to Broadway and the entire artistic community,” per Deadline. The theater, which is currently closed for renovations, first opened in 1912.

“For me standing in this very building sixty-four years ago at the start of my Broadway career, it would have been inconceivable that my name would be on the building today,” Jones, said in a statement from the Shubert Organization. “Let my journey from then to now be an inspiration for all aspiring actors.”

Jones has won two Tony Awards for Best Actor in a Play throughout his stage career, which dates back to the 1950s. The first came in 1969, when he won for his role in The Great White Hope, and he received the award again in 1987 for starring in August Wilson’s Fences. Jones also received a lifetime achievement Tony in 2017.

Besides winning three Tony awards, Jones has also won a Grammy, two Emmys and an honorary Academy Award. Jones’ long diverse career should be looked at as a symbol of Black Excellence and motivation for all who would challenge themselves to move in his footsteps. Now seeing his name on a Broadway Theater should be the motivation needed for all to do so.