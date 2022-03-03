Julia Fox is still talking about her short whirlwind romance with Kanye West. Appearing at the premiere of the latest Batman film, Ye told Entertainment Tonight dating YE was a “reset button” for her life.

“It was the best thing that could have happened to me,” Fox said. She also would go into detailing how her life is extremely busy and she doesn’t have the time for a formal relationship.

In a previous statement about her relationship with Ye, Fox boasted about coming up during the relationship with the Hip-Hop Billionaire.

According to PEOPLE, the couple’s two-month relationship, which kicked off on New Year’s Eve and wrapped on Valentine’s Day, is over. A rep for the actress said in a statement, “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together.”

That didn’t stop Fox from speaking for herself, hopping online and dropping a response to a report that she cried:

“Y’all would love if I was soooo upset! The media would love to paint a picture of me a sad lonely woman crying on a plane by myself but it’s NOT TRUE!! Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn’t in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!”

The source told PEOPLE that a difference in location made it nearly impossible for the two to be together. Meanwhile, YE is back on the hunt for Skete Davidson.