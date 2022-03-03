A new claymation video from Ye formerly, Kanye West shows him burying his now ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson.

An animated music video was released this week for the new Kanye West song “Eazy,” feat. west coast rapper The Game, and it shows the 44-year-old rapper kidnapping a character that looks like SNL comedian Pete Davidson and burying him out in the desert.

Kanye kidnaps and decapitated Pete Davidson's head in the music video Eazy featuring The Game 😬😬😬pic.twitter.com/sn10CpT5lD — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) March 2, 2022

The video was posted on West’s Instagram account yesterday, less than two hours after a Los Angeles County judge declared his former wife, Kim Kardashian, legally single.

The Skims founder filed for divorce over a year ago. She attended yesterday’s hearing by video link. Ye did not attend. However, his lawyer did not object to the divorce. He did say many legal issues still need to be resolved.

Kim Kardashian has been dating Davidson since October of 2021.

