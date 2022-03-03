Rihanna’s response to being called out for being late to the Dior Autumn-Winter 2022 Show in Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday was priceless. As the singer and beauty mogul, walked the red carpet you can hear someone in the back of the red carpet shouting continuously “You’re Late!” and in pure Rihanna fashion, Bad Gal RiRi, looked over and said “No Shit” without missing a beat. And if we were judging off her outfit then, she was definitely worth the wait. Stunning the crowd in a sheer, lacy black dress and leather cape that showed off her pregnant belly. Paired with knee-high boots a half up half down and a fire red lip. One of the many stunning looks that she has worn on and off the red carpet since she’s announced her pregnancy.The moment went viral as fans came to her defense with comments like “Shes pregnant, the fact she graced them with her presence at all is amazing. “ and I’m less pregnant than she is and i don’t want to get dressed and go anywhere.” CHeckout the viral moment and more comments from fans belowbelow and more comments from her fans

someone yells out YOU'RE LATE and Rihanna replies "no shit" but come on we all know everyone else was just early https://t.co/rRBkKpWoAH — shauna (@goldengateblond) March 1, 2022

Comment