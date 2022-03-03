As Kendrick Lamar fans continue to wait for his follow-up to 2017’s DAMN., it seems like every other week, people are fed rumors about Kendrick dropping. There were rumors saying he was supposed to drop between 2020-2021, but COVID got in the way. There were rumors saying that K.Dot would drop before his Super Bowl Halftime performance. Now, fans have once again gotten their hopes up after Roling Loud posted and deleted a tweet that seemingly confirmed Kendrick would be dropping a new album soon.

The announcement was made on Tuesday that Kendrick, Ye, and Future would be headlining Rolling Loud Miami. Rolling Loud then took to Twitter where they tweeted “Kendrick headlining Miami again means exactly what you think it means,” in one tweet. “It’s been 5 long years,” they said in another.

🚨Kendrick Lamar will be performing at Rolling Loud Miami on July 24🔥



– in a now deleted tweet , Rolling Loud teased Kendrick's new album before the festival😳 pic.twitter.com/1K9z5tTvMu — Hiiipower – TDE News (@hiiipowers) March 2, 2022

While this does not mean Kendrick would necessarily be dropping a full-length project, maybe he’ll drop a single or music video, or something. Kendrick said during his Day N’ Vegas performance that he would return “very soon.” We’re hoping Kendrick keeps up with his promise.

