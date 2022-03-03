Ahead of James Harden’s Philadelphia 76ers home debut, Allen Iverson offered some kind words of welcome to the star guard. Hitting Instagram and Twitter, The Answer saluted The Beard.

“The fans in Philadelphia are the best in the world, you’ll see tonight…. Welcome Home killa!!!” Iverson wrote.

Harden’s home debut was his third win in as many games. He finished the night with 26 points, nine boards, and nine assists. He also spoke glowingly of the Philly faithful. “The love, the fans, it feels like home. Just the love, the support, man, from looking around, hearing, ‘We love you, James.'”

