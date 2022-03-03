DaBaby is back on the “cancel culture” good said obviously. The Rolling Loud Music Festivals just revealed its Miami line up and guess who’s on there? If you didn’t guess DaBaby, you guess wrong. The very same music festival, Rolling Loud, that tried to end DaBaby’s career just added him to the line up.

The headliners of this year’s festival will be Kanye West, Future and Kendrick Lamar. Ye will kick things off on Friday. Future will back door on Saturday, and K.Dot will shut it down on Sunday. DaBaby is set to perform on Saturday. The two day festival is set to being on July 22-24 at the the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Along with the headliners and DaBaby, there will be over 100 act at the festival. There will also be sets from Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Baby Keem, Lil Baby, Gunna, Lil Durk, Saweetie, City Girls, Gucci Mane, Three 6 Mafia, Flo Milli, A$AP Ferg, and more.

If you aren’t aware what happened last year at Rolling Loud: Miami, DeBaby made controversial remarks towards LGBT and HIV community. As a result, he received immediate backlash and it took a negative impact on his music career. Since the, he apologized, and made progressive steps in being an advocate for both communities respectively.

Beside being performing at Rolling Loud, the Charlotte rapper has been working on music. Lately, the working relationship between him and NBA Youngboy has been on full display. The duo is set to drop a joint project Better Than You on March 4.

These two collaborated before. They dropped “Bestie” and “HIT,” earlier this year. DaBaby has also gone on record praising the Baton Rouge rapper. He told the Rap Podcast, “I know he don’t get the credit he deserves for his music because of the stigma that’s around him,” he said. “I just listened to his last project and he’s like crazy talented.”