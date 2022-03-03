[WATCH] Laverne Cox Doubles Down On Awkward Mention Of Entanglement To The Smiths

[WATCH] Laverne Cox Doubles Down On Awkward Mention Of Entanglement To The Smiths

Over the weekend while hosting the SAG Awards red carpet for E! Laverne Cox awkardly brought up Jada Pinkett-Smiths affair with August Alsina while speaking to Will and Jada.

Two years ago Jada Pinkett-Smith used the word entanglement to describe her relationship with R&B singer August Alsina despite being married to Will Smith. The world watched her show Red Table and witnessed a sullen Will watch as Jada exposed the dark side of their marriage.

During an interview at the SAG Awards, Laverne Cox awkwardly brings up the word entanglement while interviewing Will and Jada on the red carpet.

Laverne Cox recently went live on Instagram and told her followers that she understands that they’re upset, but that she’ll only apologize to Will and Jada if they personally request it, and it happens in private.

Check out the interview below.