Grammy and Emmy award winning comedian Dave Chappelle surprised Thursday night’s Blue Note New York audience to introduce Hip Hop legend Talib Kweli, and his band The Whiskey Boys – Chris Rob, Matt Loescher, Brady Watt, and Camau.

Special guest Niko Is also performed two songs with Talib including their new collaboration “Live From The Blue Note” which was recorded at the club a few weeks ago. Other notable moments in the set included Talib’s performance of his classic “Get By” and a cover of Paul McCartney’s “Eleanor Rigby”.

Talib Kweli with Live Band is headlining Blue Note from now through Sunday, March 6.

Upcoming shows at Blue Note include Braxton Cook (3/7), Keyon Harrold (3/8-3/13), Rex Orange County (3/12), Quincy Jones Presents: Sheléa (3/14), Robert Glasper (3/15-3/20), Ron Carter (3/22-3/27), and An Intimate Evening with GZA and His Live Band (3/29-3/30).