DMX’s fiancee, Desiree Lindstrom, has opened up about her current dealing with the rapper’s death.

Lindstrom appeared on the It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast and stated, “I haven’t moved on,” and acknowledged how hard it is. “It’s really hard. I just take it minute by minute. Some people say you could take it day by day, but it’s second by second. My life changed so fast [in] the blink of an eye.”

According to PEOPLE, Lindstrom is focusing on the son she shared with DMX, 5-year-old Exodus, while also in school working toward becoming an esthetician.

“I just want to build myself to be a great mother to Exodus,” she said. “I want him to see that he has a strong mother that can stand up on her own, and I’m just trusting in God through the process. I go up and down with emotions. I have to really force myself to keep it moving, keep going.”

She added, “Sometimes it’s hard, just looking at him. He has so many different qualities of his father. So when I do shed a tear, he’ll be like, ‘Mommy, are you okay? And I’ll say, ‘You just did something that was like your father.’ And he’s like, ‘Mommy, it’s okay, Daddy’s with God, he’s watching over us. He’s our angel.’ I just thank God that he gave me a son that is like that. He’s just like his dad.”

DMX passed away on April 9 of last year. You can hear the podcast here.