Chance is a film directed by Ryan Jordan Thomas. eGo Jaleel (@eGoJaleel) drops the official music video for his next album “Fontana” in 2020. The Windy City wordsmith rotates an assortment of Ebony love interests in the small screen adaptation of The 25th Hour-produced tune, all seeking to be his main companion. eGo, speaking on the record, says: “Either it happens first, and then I write it, or it happens first, and then I write it. There’s no other option. It happened this time. Fontana is all about recognizing your own value.”