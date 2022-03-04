The only LMPD officer charged in connection to the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment is not guilty of wanton endangerment.

The jury found former Detective Brett Hankison not guilty and acquitted him on all three charges yesterday.

Hankison was charged with endangering neighbors by firing the shots into Taylor’s apartment. The jury deliberated for about three hours before coming up with the verdict.

Hankison and LMPD officers Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly fired 32 shots into Taylor’s apartment.

Hankison fired 10 of the shots into Taylor’s apartment. Errant bullets penetrated a wall of the residence and entered a neighboring apartment that was occupied by a child, a man, and a pregnant woman, according to ABC News.

Brett Hankison testified he opened fire because he thought two other cops were being executed. Those two have already been cleared from the deadly 2020 botched no-knock warrant raid on Breonna Taylor’s home.

Following the acquittal demonstrators packed Jefferson Square Park and marched through the downtown area last night with one protester saying “there’s no such thing as a peaceful protest,” adding “they won’t be controlled, this time.” More protests are expected today in Louisville.

There were no drugs were found, and the no-knock warrant was later deemed to be flawed and faulty.

