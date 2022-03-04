Film Director James Gunn Speaks in Favor of Pete Davidson After YE’s “Eazy” Video Stirs Up Online Backlash

Hollywood filmmaker James Gunn has seen Kanye West’s latest video, which has an animated Ye burying animated Pete Davidson alive and isn’t a fan.

The Suicide Squad director hit social media and let off his feelings in support of Davidson.

“For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect,” Gunn wrote.

After the tweet went live, Kim Kardashian liked the statement.

Wednesday night, Ye released the video for his single “Eazy,” featuring The Game. The Black and white visual begins with the Compton rapper delivering his verse before Kanye kidnaps a claymation version of Davidson.

The disturbing video sees YE putting a bag over Davidson’s head, tying him to the back of an ATV, and dragging him. Eventually, YE buries Davidson alive and plants flowers on his head. At other points in the video, Kanye is carrying animated Pete’s decapitated head.

The video ends with a message on the screen: “Everyone lived happily ever after except you know who.” That is followed by “Skete,” a nod to Pete Davidson. Then the message of he is fine.

You can see the video here.

