The estate of King Von teams up with Only The Family and EMPIRE to create What It Means To Be King, a tribute to Von’s legacy. What It Means To Be King is a labor of love that gathers previously unreleased songs from the artist’s output. It’s packed with the fiery bars and riveting storylines that have gained him a devoted following, but it also hints at some of the routes he may have explored if he had more time. Many of the people who know Von best contributed to the album, including longtime collaborator and producer Chopsquad DJ, his “twin” Lil Durk, and fellow O’Block natives like Boss Top and DqFrmDaO, as well as street rap heroes like 21 Savage, Moneybagg Yo, G Herbo, and others.

Previously, the video for King Von’s recently released track “Don’t Play That” ft. 21 Savage was shared by his estate. “Don’t Play That,” the lead song from Von’s upcoming What It Means To Be King album, set for March 4, collected 1.4 million+ Apple Music streams, 1.2 million+ Spotify streams, and 1.1 million+ YouTube views in just 24 hours after its release.

King Von lives out a wild day of mobbing with his crew and linking up with his lady friend to ride through the city and to the studio before meeting up with 21 Savage and speeding away in a vehicle chase in the song’s animated video. Atop the buzzing Kid Hazel beat, the visual matches Von’s hyperactive delivery and 21 Savage’s sinister deadpan delivery. The video follows this past Friday’s announcement of Von’s upcoming posthumous album What It Means To Be King.

Advertisement

You can see the new video below.