Hylan Starr is no stranger to talent, with the surrounding passion of music ever since he can remember. Today the newly signed Wolfpack Global Music artist releases his first single under the label, called “Don’t Make Me Beg” ft. Lil Baby, who is also part of the Wolfpack Global Music family. Hylan Starr is native to Tusla, OK – and relocated to Atlanta, GA in his early teenage years to further perfect his craft as an R&B singer and songwriter. “Don’t Make Me Beg” is a great introduction for those both new and familiar to Hylan Starr. Starting off with covers and remixes, fans are getting to see the next level to stardom.

Luckily for both Hylan Starr and Lil Baby fans, the single is also accompanied by an official music video. The visual for “Don’t Make Me Beg” was directed by Des Gray, and shot in Los Angeles, CA. The scenery provides the perfect, seductive, luxurious vibe that the track itself gives. Hylan Starr and Lil Baby both effortlessly cater their verses, and definitely have a hit on their hands. To stream the official video, play below: