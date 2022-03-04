Lil Durk enters the realm of cryptocurrencies after announcing the release of his ‘7220’ NXTG3NZ NFT digital shoe to his 12.8 million Instagram followers. Custom costumes and gaming skins for avatars are a $40 billion market that is expected to rise to $265.4 billion by 2026, allowing him to make his imprint in a profitable industry. The NXTG3NZ digital wearables, co-founded by Lil Durk, Satoshi Designs, and Nexus, is poised to transform the metaverse’s footwear sector.

The first release of the ‘7220’ shoe set will include 10,000 tokens, which can be used on Avatars in the digital sphere while also demonstrating physical ownership. Exclusive member perks come with owning a ‘7220’ NXTG3NZ NFT. The first is a raffle in which token holders will be chosen at random by Lil Durk on his Instagram Live for a chance to win one of ten real pairs of the sneakers.

“The power has shifted to the artists and their fans with Blockchain tech. I want to not only be a successful rapper/entrepreneur but a powerhouse voice in the metaverse and NFT community, at the forefront of this movement,” says Lil Durk.

The famous Devonte ‘Black’ Young designed NXTG3NZ. Devonte is most known for his streetwear business Enspire and his association with Nike as the principal designer of three pairs of sneakers for Kevin Durant, a childhood friend. He’ll hand-design six pairs of shoes with the help of industry-renowned 3D artists. Futuristic features, textures from the solar system, and robotic add-ons will be included in a variety of hues and patterns. Genesis token holders will get the option to design a pair of sneakers with Devonte and the NFT’s elite creative team as part of Lil Durk’s 7220 NXTG3NZ road map.

Mid-March, Lil Durk’s IG feed will exclusively announce the pre-sale. Fans will have to wait for the official release date to be announced.

Visit www.NXTG3NZ.com for more information on NXTG3NZ.