New York City is dropping two major coronavirus related requirements. Mayor Eric Adams says the vaccine mandate for certain indoor public places will no longer be in effect starting Monday.

Per the expiring order New Yorkers have had to show proof of the vaccine in order to take part in indoor dining, gyms and indoor entertainment venues.

Mayor Adams says the city is suspending requirements to the Key To NYC program but he’s leaving it up to businesses to put in their own mandates.

NY Mayor Adams is also dropping the school mask mandate starting Monday for K through 12th grade. He points to very low coronavirus positivity rates in the city and in the school system for both decisions.

