Popcaan’s new track “Skeleton Cartier” is out now on OVO Sound. A few weeks ago, Drake teased the song on Instagram. The track—a blend of dancehall and nocturnal new wave—will be prominently featured in the upcoming campaign for Drake’s first official Nike x NOCTA shoe release and is the first single off Popcaan’s forthcoming album Great Is He.

“This song is about how I was feeling after I ordered myself a Skeleton Cartier watch for my birthday,” Popcaan says. “This was possible because I put in the work. The aim is always to be richer — in more ways than one!”

The new single highlights Popcaan’s melodic flow across lyrics of women, blessings and more. You can hear the new single below.

