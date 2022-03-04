Southern California recording artist Price has had a rollercoaster career that has seen the highest of highs and lowest of lows; however, been nothing but blissful these past few years with several hit songs and a new deal with Motown Records. Now, with a new E.P. on the way, he taps popular heartthrob Elhae for the project’s first single and music video, “Without You.” “Without you … easily my best visual yet,” Price tweets Thursday afternoon (Mar 3).

“Price flipped a Ja Rule classic into a West Coast bop,” tweets Rap Caviar with fire emoji.

without you …easily my best visual yet!🎥🔥



watch the full official video here https://t.co/GPYjrvIlEx pic.twitter.com/BQ42rXl222 — PRICE (@BOWprice) March 3, 2022

MORE: Elhae Set to Go Out on ‘Aura Tour’ This Fall

Advertisement

A tribute to the classic 2Pac and Janet Jackson-starring classic film, Poetic Justice (1993), the captivating cinematic visual follows Price as he moves through various stages of life, from dating to marriage to fatherhood. Elhae pulls up for the cameo with a fiery falsetto. Together, they trade young, fly, and flashy styles with melodies and a soul-stirring hook.

Price’s new single further validates his newfound appeal and deal with Motown, which involves his imprint, C.L.R.D. Entertainment. “This why you start and build your own brand,” he tweets. “Create your own value and leverage. I did a partnership with Motown records and signed ME TO ME after building leverage and momentum. put my own dough up. mf’s gotta come in MY OFFICE now. live and learn my ppl. # C.L.R.D.E.N.T. citch.”

MORE: [WATCH] Elhae Releases a New Video for “In My Corner”

Price’s upcoming E.P., which follows the rising star’s 2021 project F.O.E.S., will be the first release under Motown. All leading to a full-length debut, expected in 2022. The Price E.P. drops in late March via C.L.R.D. Entertainment/Motown Records. “Without You” is available everywhere.

Elhae appears on “Without You” courtesy of Atlantic Records.

Take a look at Price’s new video below, then follow him for daily updates on social media.