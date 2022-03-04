After running her own marketing company for four years, Rebecca “Dimplez” Ijeoma is the new SVP and content developer at Capitol Music Group (CMG). Prior to forming her own marketing agency, IJEOMA, Rebecca previously held the position of Director of Digital Marketing at CMG.

In her new role, Ijeoma will co-lead the company’s digital department alongside CMG Senior Vice President, Digital Strategy, Business Development & Operations, Nicholas Osborne.

She will oversee a team of digital marketers, content leads, strategists and social media managers to develop and execute plans to incorporate CMG artists into the “cultural conversation” through internet and social media strategies, says CMG.

Ijeoma will also aim to strengthen marketing collaborations with digital and social media partners, and will focus on direct-to-fan engagement and commerce on a marketing campaign level.

IJEOMA also became the lifestyle marketing, brand partnership and digital strategy agency for RCA Records, with Dimplez working on a rotating roster of artists including Flo Milli, Tone Stith, Usher and Wiz Kid.

Other clients and artists Ijeoma and her team worked with include Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer Omah Lay, Arista Records, Rostrum Records, Rich The Kid, 300 Ent, Twitter, Roc Nation, Empire and HITCO.

