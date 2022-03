The new Driplomatic Immunity album is available and presented by Smoke DZA and his RFC Crew Nym Lo & 183rd.

“When I locked in with my brothers (Nym Lo & 18rd) to do this project I wanted to give the world the best representation of what uptown sounds and looks like in just eight songs” DZA said. “We represent of the heart of the hustlers… this is Driplomatic Immunity.”

Alongside the new EP, DZA also released a new visual for “Trust Issues.”

