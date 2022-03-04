The Latin American Music Awards 2022 have nominated Kali Uchis for six awards in the categories of New Artist of the Year, Song of the Year “Telepata,” Favorite Artist – Female, Favorite Artist – Pop, Favorite Song – Pop “Telepata,” and Viral Song of the Year “Telepata.”

The 7th edition of Telemundo’s “Latin American Music Awards” will air LIVE from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV on Thursday, April 21 at 7 p.m./6 p.m. The “Latin AMAs” will honor today’s most influential and iconic Latin artists in 26 categories, including Pop, Urban, Tropical, Regional Mexican, Favorite Crossover Artist, Collaboration of the Year, Favorite Social Artist, Favorite Video, Viral Song of the Year, and Tour of the Year, as well as Favorite Crossover Artist, Collaboration of the Year, Favorite Social Artist, Favorite Video, Viral Song of the Year, and Tour of the Year, as voted on by fans.

You can currently catch Kali Uchis on tour with Tyler, the Creator.

