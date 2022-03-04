The NFL is throwing the towel in when it comes to COVID-19 testing. The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to suspend all COVID-19 protocols and testing as of right now.

“Based on current encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19, the evolving guidance from the CDC, changes to state law and the counsel of our respective experts, the NFL and NFLPA have agreed to suspend all aspects of the joint COVID-19 Protocols, effective immediately,” the memo reads.

The full text of today’s NFL-NFLPA memo: pic.twitter.com/3KBffiukSo — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) March 3, 2022

The memo added that even given the suspension of the league’s protocols, “clubs are required to remain in compliance with state and local law.”

Individuals are still asked to monitor themselves for symptoms daily. According to the memo, anybody experiencing COVID-19 symptoms must report them to the club and test negative before entering the team facility. Any individual who tests positive must isolate for five days after their test.

By the time training camps and the regular season gets underway again, the NFL is looking at the pandemic as a thing of the past. There is no telling yet if other sports leagues will follow the NFL’s stance on COVID testing. As the positivity rate continues to go down, we may very well be heading toward endemic status.