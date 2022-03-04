The Weeknd has announced the After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour, which will kick off in Abel’s hometown of Toronto on Friday, July 8 at the Rogers Centre before hitting America for stops at Soldier Field in Chicago, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and more. The tour will wrap at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles California. This is the first leg of The Weeknd’s massive world tour, with additional dates in Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa & the Middle East on the way. Tickets go on sale on March 10.

During The Weeknd’s run across North America he will be joined by Doja Cat.

Verizon’s customer loyalty program Verizon Up will provide an exclusive presale for The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour in the United States. Beginning Monday, March 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time and ending Wednesday, March 9th at 10:00 p.m. local time, members will have the first opportunity to purchase presale tickets for select concerts. To finalize their transaction, Verizon Up members will be asked to link their Verizon accounts to their Ticketmaster accounts on ticketmaster.com. Visit Verizon Up for more information and to sign up.

Advertisement

Starting March 8th, there will be a Spotify Fans First presale for The Weeknd’s top streamers, as well as Live Nation presales in all markets.

TW AHTD TOUR ANNOUNCE PHASE ONE NA VERSION MAIN

The World Food Programme (WFP), the world’s largest humanitarian organization fighting global hunger, has teamed up with its Goodwill Ambassador Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye to launch the XO HUMANITARIAN FUND, to which he will donate $1 from every ticket sold in North America from this highly anticipated tour. The Weeknd will also donate $500,000, and World Food Program USA will contribute $1 million to the initiative. The multi-platinum and diamond certified global celebrity launched this fund to support the United Nations World Food Programme’s crucial food aid to people on the verge of starvation in countries such as Ethiopia, Madagascar, and Yemen, driven by his desire to help those in need. World Food Program USA is in charge of the Fund.

The Weeknd will be touring his massive album After Hours (whose hit single “Blinding Lights” was named the new No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 song of all time, surpassing Chubby Checker’s 1960 hit “The Twist”), as well as the recently released and critically acclaimed album DAWN FM, for the first time in 2022.

The tour will be his most ambitious to date, reflecting the creative journey that has been unfolding for both of these albums, creating worlds within worlds as we’ve all seen unfold in various television performances, music videos, and short films bringing these first two pieces of his trilogy to life.

The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience premiered on Prime Video earlier this week. The immersive music spectacular transforms the critically acclaimed album Dawn FM by the multi platinum, two-time Grammy-winning musician into a compelling visual, creating a theatrical performance event that has engulfed spectators in its unsettling and melancholy atmosphere. The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience is now available exclusively on Prime Video to Prime members in over 240 countries and territories across the world.