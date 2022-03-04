Conway has dug back into his GOD DON’T MAKE MISTAKES bag to create a video for “Stressed.”

Conway broke down his own walls by sharing his tale with the world, and GOD DON’T MAKE MISTAKES portrays him in a completely different light as a result of his candor. Conway provided his admirers with a mirror into his life by being vulnerable and thoughtful. GOD DON’T MAKE MISTAKES is an open and honest depiction of a guy grappling with his own inner demons and struggle.

“Does it matter that I’m stressed?” “Stressed,” perhaps more than any other song on GOD DON’T MAKE MISTAKES, emphasizes that window into his soul. Conway discusses his cousin’s suicide, childhood abuse, the death of his young son, addiction, trauma, and the debilitating Bells Palsy diagnosis he’s had since being shot in the head, which nearly killed him.

The new album features appearances and production from Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, Jill Scott, T.I., Beanie Sigel, Hit-Boy, The Alchemist, Daringer, Beat Butcha, Bink, J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, Novel, Keisha Plum, Cosmo Beats, and Conway’s Drumwork label artists Jae Skeese and 7xvethegenius.

The new album serves as Conway‘s origin story equipped with stories of decisions and battling inner demons, while also celebrating wins, love, and losses.

“It was tough opening up doors that I haven’t opened up in a while. This is my story and sharing it all with the world is different for me, but I was happy to do it” Conway states. “I know fans will love it.”

You can hear the new album below.