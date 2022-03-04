Xbox expanded its sponsorship with the Los Angeles Lakers to inspire generations of athletes to reach for the stars while turning dreams into reality both on and off the court. To commemorate the occasion, Xbox has teamed up with the Los Angeles Lakers and philanthropist and NBA All-Star Dwight Howard to renovate a portion of the Boys & Girls Club of San Fernando Valley, giving club members the opportunity to dream big through the program’s new Dream Space.

The new Xbox Dream Space will allow kids to experience the joy of gaming while exploring their own passions, transforming a multi-purpose room into a state-of-the-art 20-student gaming lab – complete with all the bells and whistles, including new artwork, custom purple and gold Xbox Series S consoles, gaming PCs, screens, and more.

Dwight Howard, a long-time supporter of Boys & Girls Clubs around the country, also surprised the youngsters with a special meet-and-greet and their very own chance to team up and go toe-to-toe with the NBA champion and eight-time All-Star himself, on the court and in their favorite Xbox Game Pass titles. Howard was honored to join Xbox and the Lakers in spreading the fun of gaming to more fans in the greater Los Angeles area, inspired by the club’s common aim to promote a life of purpose and community.

Visit https://www.bgcsfv.org/ to discover more about the Boys & Girls Club of San Fernando Valley and how you can become involved.