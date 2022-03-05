It appears Kanye West is giving up on his effort to save his marriage with Kim Kardashian. According to Hollywood Unlocked, YE has asked his new set of attorneys to expedite their divorce proceedings.

Legal representation for both parties will meet in court on Wednesday. Ahead of the date, YE released a statement:

“I’ve asked my team to expedite the dissolution of my marriage to Kim so I can put my entire attention into our beautiful children”

Ahead of this recent news, Kanye called off potential attacks on Kim Kardashian’s current suitor, Pete Davidson. After losing his new bae, Julia Fox, YE focused on telling his following to not “do anything physical” to Davidson. YE hit Instagram and shared a text from Kim stating he is “creating a dangerous and scary environment” that poses a possibility of harm being done to Davidson.

“I will always do everything to protect you and our family forever,” YE responded. “And I listened to you and told everyone to make sure nothing physical happens to Skete.”

He then added to his fans that he will “handle the situation myself.”