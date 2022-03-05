Scotty ATL has returned with a new track, and he called on fellow Atlanta native Young Dro. On new song, “Nomo Heauxs” Scotty uses his melodic flow to express mixed emotions on being monogamous. Meanwhile, Young Dro tackles the track with hard bars embracing the bachelor lifestyle.

On the hook, Scotty raps, “Baby I let all my heauxs go now it’s only you. You gone help me get my heauxs back if this sh*t don’t work.” Then on verse two, Young Dro said, “I ain’t let my heaux go, I had to yo-yo that. As soon as I let the b***h out, she gone come right back.”

It’s uncertain if this track will be on Scotty’s album, but the Atlanta native did enjoy doing a track with Young Dro. “Working with Young Dro was so dope because he’s one of my favorite lyricists in the game and definitely in the A,” said Scotty.

Advertisement

Along with collaborating with Scotty on “No More Heauxs,” Young Dro also dropped a project DPWH; Don’t Play With Him, out now on all platforms. Check out “No More Heauxs” below.