A new unscripted documentary series is being produced by BET and Irving “Irv Gotti” Lorenzo titled, Murder Inc..

The five-part television event is set to narrate the untold tale of the rise, sudden fall, and redemption of, Murder Inc. Records; and the mastermind behind the Hip Hop powerhouse, Irv Gotti.

According to the statement announced today, each episode will take viewers through the label’s beginnings to the current day, featuring never-before-seen archival footage. Along with including a rich catalog of music chart-toppers and the power players that helped shape a musical era that would impact generations to come.

Launched in 1999, the New York based label Murder Inc. Records played a vital role in bringing forth the careers of some of the most influential voices in Hip Hop, and R&B. Murder Inc. helped launch and guide the careers of artist such as, Ja Rule, Ashanti, Lloyd, Charli Baltimore, Vita, and others.

Murder Inc. is scheduled to premiere Summer 2022 on BET.

“My life and Murder Inc. has been filled with many highs and lows. I got to work with my brothers and a lot of great people; from Jay Z, DMX, Fat Joe, Mary J Blige, to name a few,” said Irv Gotti.

“Also, I got to start my record label, Murder Inc. Records, with Ja Rule by my side.” Gotti added, “My life was filled with great lows, but I’m not ashamed of those lows. It all helped make me the person I am today. So, with this documentary series, I plan to tell the truth and nothing but the truth so help me GOD.”

Irv Gotti, Ja Rule BTS Murder Inc. Documentary (Photo: Sam Hicks)

Tiffany Lea Williams, Executive Vice President of BET Unscripted Programming shared, “Music is in our DNA. We thank our long-standing partner Irv Gotti, and the many talented artists at the iconic label for trusting our brand to tell their personal and inspiring stories. We look forward to bringing viewers a compelling music documentary series that reveals how this label consequently changed the music industry forever.”

The Murder Inc. documentary is executive produced by Irv Gotti (“Tales”), Ja Rule, Darcell Lawrence, and Chris Costine for Visionary Ideas and Tiffany Lea Williams for BET. Michael J. Payton to serve as Director.

