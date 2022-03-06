Upcoming Tampa rapper, Doechii formerly known as Iamdoechii is joining Top Dawg Entertainment. HITS Daily Double reported Tuesday that Doechii has signed a deal with the West Coast label.

2021 was a break out year for the Isaiah Rashad collaborator who gained momentum with a new audience from her viral TikTok song “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” and a feature on “Wat U Sed” from Rashad’s The House Is Burning LP.

The announcement comes after fans have been wondering what the future looks like for TDE.

In August, Kendrick Lamar shocked the world when he announced his next album would be his final for the famed label.

Doechii brings a mixture of Hip Hop, R&B and Electro-Pop. The new TDE signee took to social media to promote her next feature on David Guetta and Afrojack’s “Trampoline” which also boast collabs from Missy Elliott and Bia.

Watch the official video of “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” released in 2020 from the Oh The Places You’ll Go EP below.