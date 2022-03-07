‘I Am Legend’ Sequel In The Works Starring Will Smith & Michael B. Jordan

A sequel to I Am Legend is in the works with Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan. According to Deadline Hollywood, the pair will both star in and produce the project, which is a sequel to the 2007 zombie apocalypse film starring Smith.

The film grossed almost 600-million dollars worldwide. Plot details are still unknown, and a director has not been attached yet.

This news follows Will Smith’s Best Actor Oscar-nom and Best Picture for King Richard, as well as scoring Best Actor wins at the SAG Awards and NAACP Image Awards.

In other movie news, King Richard starring Smith took home top honors at the 72nd annual American Cinema Editors Awards. The film won the dramatic feature editing category.

