Kid Cudi is gearing up for his very first performance on the virtual app,“Encore,” he co-founded back in 2020 alongside CEO Jonathan Gray and President Ian Edelman. The “Want It Bad” artist took to Twitter back in February to make the announcement, which included an added incentive.

“Hey Cud Fam!! Got some tasty news for u! The person w the most claps at my show on March 7th on Encore will receive an all expenses paid trip to one of my tour dates this year for you and a friend,” he tweeted.

Back on February 16, “Encore,” the interactive live performance app, officially launched to the general public after raising $9 million in seed funding from Battery Ventures and Launches Live.

“Music artists are the original creators and they have been forgotten by the creator economy and overrun by memes and algorithms on social media,” said CEO Jonathan Gray. “Our live AR technology empowers any artist to create personalized content and host experiences for their fans without a production budget or crew and make real cash with 100’s of engaged fans.”

Since its inception, the platform has hosted hundreds of artist performances in private beta including Too $hort, DC The Don, SSG Kobe, The Cool Kids and more.

Kid Cudi’s performance will be director by Lyrical Lemonade founder, Cole Bennett.