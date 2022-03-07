In collaboration with Live Nation Urban, Mary J. Blige and Pepsi proudly announce the inaugural “Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit.” Between May 6th and 8th, 2022, the festival will take place in the lively metropolis of Atlanta, GA, with three days dedicated to music, comedy, and community development. The presale begins at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, and the general on-sale begin at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 10th.

The festival is designed for and by women on Mother’s Day weekend in Atlanta, GA, a hub for creativity and culture. Mary J Blige has dedicated the majority of her career to magnify, empower, and give voice to BIPOC women via the art of music and truth-telling. She is a 9-time Grammy Award-Winning Singer, Songwriter, Actress, Producer, Philanthropist, and Global Superstar. The progression of her life’s mission and purpose is this multi-touchpoint event, which focuses on Music, Wellness, Technology, Beauty, and Financial Literacy.

“The idea for the festival came to us after early listening sessions of my latest album with my family and friends and women in the industry. Each time, the people in the room would share a story, oftentimes of heartbreak or pain, but they always ended with joy and love and how their girlfriends or mom or sister helped them find their voice and strength. We felt like after two years of being inside and having to endure so much, that this was the type of experience that people, especially women, deserved,” said Blige. “I’m so grateful to all of the performers, vendors, and participants for committing themselves to our inaugural event and I am so excited to do this in a city that has been rocking with me since the very beginning of my career. I am proud to create this with my sisters and I look forward to an undeniably beautiful and special experience.”

Blige and her colleagues Nicole Jackson, Vice President of MJB Inc., and Marketing Maven Ashaunna Ayars of The Ayars Agency created the festival. They’ve put together a team of women to run every aspect of the festival, from production to communications, in an attempt that reflects the festival’s mission and vision.

Ayars says, “This festival and summit were created for our friends, mothers, sisters, and the countless women who walk unapologetically in their truth and strength. Being able to bring an experience like this to fruition, especially with a dynamic team of Black women at the helm, is a dream come true. I’ve lived in Atlanta for several years and am thrilled that we’ll be able to give back to a city that has nurtured, supported, and amplified to the global stage so many Black artists and entrepreneurs. We are so grateful for Pepsi’s support in celebrating and honoring women, but also with their commitment via grants for the larger Atlanta creative & entrepreneurial community.”

Due to its reputation as a hotspot for young Black creatives and entrepreneurs, Blige and her collaborators chose Atlanta as the setting for this inaugural event. To ensure participants have the greatest experience possible, the festival has partnered with dozens of local, minority, and female-owned companies and vendors. The festival’s involvement in the local entrepreneurial community, as well as the performers and hosts for the numerous events during the weekend, demonstrate the festival’s affection for Atlanta.

You can see the full lineup for the festival below and learn about all of the events of the weekend here.