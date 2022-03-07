Hip Hop legends, RZA and DJ Scratch released their joint full-length album, Saturday Morning Kung Fu Theater produced by DJ Scratch via 36 Chambers ALC/MNRK Music Group.

The two rap icons’ collaborative album is inspired by their love for martial arts. The project serves as a love letter to the kung fu movies that ran on local television channels every Saturday when there were only five options.

Just ahead of Friday’s release the duo hosted a star studded listening party filled with music industry guests, such as Rocnation’s Young Guru, actor, Flex Alexander and more.

Cocktail waitresses dawned in Wu Tang branded martial arts uniforms served guests as DJ Carisma provided the tunes.

“We named it that because we are flashing back to the days when we were young men coming from Brownsville Projects, then moving to Staten Island moving to Park Hill, Killa Hill,” RZA shared to the crowd on their inspiration for doing the album.

“It took us to a place far far far away, because we have never been to China. We have never been to Thailand…and we saw men protecting women, fighting oppression. We saw chivalry and one man taking down 20 men, breaking bricks, using num-chuks,” added RZA.

DJ Scratch who produced the album solely, previously explained:

“It was an honor to produce and executive produce an entire album for a legendary MC, who happens to be one of the greatest Hip Hop producers of all time. This album is like a movie. The first track gives you the synopsis of the movie. The beats & the videos we shot will take you back to when you couldn’t wait to turn to channel 5 every Saturday at 3 pm to watch Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater. I’m proud of this project and I can’t wait to perform these songs live.”

Saturday Morning Kung Fu Theater

Enjoy Saturday Morning Kung Fu Theater on all DSPs.

