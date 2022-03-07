Safaree thought he would be able to go out and party in peace. Wrong. Erica Mena tried to have Safaree served with divorce papers during a night out.

According to The Jasmine Brand, Erica Mena and Safaree had a wild moment in front of the Love & Hip Hop cameras at Spice’s celebration party. The party was set to celebrate some of Spice’s recent moves in music and Safaree was to perform. During the event, Mena popped up yelled at Safaree, and attempted to give him divorce papers.

When Safaree attempted to remove himself from the situation, it reportedly got a bit testy. Video from Safaree’s pre-papers performance is available below.

Last night was 🔥🔥🔥 for the queen of dancehall Bless up spice 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/GPAl4hSf9s — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) March 4, 2022

Last year, Safaree took to Twitter to air his grievances about Love and Hip Hop. In the clip, a pregnant Erica scolded him for not rushing to pick up their daughter who fell. “Safaree pick her up you freaking idiot. What’s your problem?”

He responds, “She’s fine. When she’s in here, when we’re by ourselves, this don’t happen.”

Erica said during the confessional, “This moment is probably setting me up to get ready for what my life is about to be. Me having to hold down my babies by myself, even when they’re hurting, because Daddy finds it to be funny. It just proves how immature he is.”

After receiving backlash, Safaree said he didn’t want the clip aired in the first place. “And y’all LHH editors ain’t s***. we told y’all not to air my baby falling and y’all still used it. Had us reshoot a whole bunch of bulls*** and y’all still used that. Y’all don’t have no respect, because that was not my response of me finding out I was having a boy!”

He threatened to depart from Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta. “That was tacky and tasteless!! It’s definitely about to be a wrap on my time with y’all. Y’all be wanting too much of ppl time to be doin dat type of wack s***!! We filmed a hr long convo for that scene and y’all chop it to 3 mins and use that and make it a focal point. Weak”

Shortly after unleashing the series of tweets, the New York native vowed to be more private. “It’s called social media let’s stop being so personal on this app. Try it for a week and let’s watch the climate change. I’m bout to be so private about my sh*t. Ain’t nobody gonna know nothing…”