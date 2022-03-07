Thursday night, Saweetie received the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Game Changer Award. Before winning the Game Changer award, the multi-platinum performer gave her first live performance of her freshly released smash song “Closer,” featuring R&B chart-topper H.E.R., before being introduced by her mother, Trinidad Valentin.

The release of “Closer,” the latest single from her upcoming debut album Pretty Bitch Music, adds to the multi-platinum star’s already unstoppable year, in which she is nominated for two GRAMMY® Awards for Best Rap Song for “Best Friend” and Best New Artist. The song debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 list and was the #1 most added song at Pop & Rhythmic Radio when it was released, with over 30 million global streams to date and rising. “Closer” is now at #19 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart and #17 on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart, with no signs of slowing off. The song also charted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Triller U.S. chart, marking Saweetie’s third consecutive #1.

You can see the live debut performance of the single and Saweetie accept the award here and the official video below.

Advertisement