Shaquille O’Neal’s post-basketball career is just as large as the one he had on the court. The Big Aristotle has multiple successful business endeavors aside from his entertaining insight on Inside the NBA and now he will use his business expertise to assist small business owners. His airtime with TNT will now expand with The Game Plan with Shaquille O’Neal.

The new series is produced by Turner Sports, Shaq, and OBB Pictures, the award-winning film and TV division of OBB Media. The Weekly docuseries will highlight the inspirational stories of Atlanta-based entrepreneurs as the Lakers legend and his celebrity friends provide details to tune up their “game plan.”

“This series represented an opportunity to not only illuminate black own businesses, each with a deep purpose for why they are in business and a powerful mission to help elevate and inspire the black community through their own unique offerings, but also to showcase other successful Black leaders – starting with Shaq and including a range of figures from across culture – giving back to these entrepreneurs and the community at large,” said Dexton Deboree executive producer of three of the series’ episodes. “The show truly expresses an important message of unity, hope and inspiration for the black community and powerful examples of the heart, soul, imagination, intellect, compassion, and excellence among people of color at every level, for the world to see, discover, learn, grow and hopefully open up to in ways that might just help us evolve and heal as a collective species.”

Six entrepreneurs will pitch their products to O’Neal and his special guests, including Quavo, Killer Mike, Lisa Leslie, and Big Boi, as they give business tips, reveal potential hazards, and assist them in developing a new product to take to market.

You can learn more about The Game Plan with Shaquille O’Neal here.