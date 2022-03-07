The Brooklyn Nets held their annual Noche Latina game in New York City to honor LatinX culture. The national anthem was performed by actor and musician Tyler Hardwick, FOX5’s Good Day New York anchor Bianca Peters announced the starting lineups in Spanish, and spectators were treated to a special halftime performance by Lunay, to name a few ways LatinX heritage was incorporated throughout the evening.


Pregame, a mariachi band roamed the arena’s concourse for fans to interact with; Team Hype and Brooklynettes dance teams performed special on-court routines to Latin music; and DJ Carlito from La Mega was a guest DJ, playing music on the arena’s main concourse for spectators to enjoy prior to tipoff. In addition, the Nets held a pregame networking event in the arena’s 40/40 Club with local LatinX-owned small businesses, ALPFA (the first and longest-running national Latino professional group), and several Latin fraternities and sororities.

Leaders from BSE Global’s LatinX Employee Resource Group sponsored a panel discussion for a group of youth from ASPIRA of New York ahead of the Noche Latina game. The group addressed various career routes and occupations in the sports and entertainment business, with the goal of equipping young people with the tools they need to further their education and prepare for their future employment. Following the discussion, the students were given a behind-the-scenes tour of Barclays Center, as well as tickets to the Noche Latina game on March 3. ASPIRA is a local organization that supports students in their pursuit of scholastic excellence in order to promote the social growth of the Puerto Rican and Latino communities in New York.

You can see images from the night below.

