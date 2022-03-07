Vice President Harris On The 56th Anniversary Of Bloody Sunday In Selma

Vice President Harris joined thousands in Selma, Alabama, to commemorate the 56th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Yesterday, the VP took part in a march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge before attending a meeting with state and local civil rights leaders.

Harris told those gathered that 600 “brave individuals” marched from Selma to fight for the right to vote.

The Vice President then noted the record number of ballots cast in the 2020 election, calling it a “triumph.” She also added that others saw it as a threat, and many laws are being passed to cut back on voting rights.

“Laws, that put simply, make it much more difficult for people to vote with an expectation that then we will not vote,” Harris said.

“We will not let setbacks stop us. We know that honoring the legacy of those who marched then demands that we continue to push Congress to pass federal voting rights legislation,” Harris added.

VP Harris called for action to be taken on federal voting rights legislation, specifically the John Lewis Voting Rights Act that is stalled in Congress.

In other Vice President news, Kamala Harris and four other Cabinet secretaries are reportedly safe after a lockdown at Joint Base Andrews late Sunday night.

Officials at the base say around 9 p.m., a vehicle drove through a security checkpoint and did not follow commands of security personnel at the main gate.

Two people ran from the vehicle, and one was arrested.

The base says while there was no shots were fired, a second man is still on the loose.

