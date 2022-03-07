Viola is hosting the official 313 Day Concert at The Garden Theatre on March 13th to show her love for the city of Detroit.

Ahead of the launch of Iverson ‘01 strain later this month, the leading Black-owned cannabis company, linked with 3Fifteen to throw a star-studded event for the people of Detroit. The concert, which will be hosted by Detroit natives Haha Davis and Justin Floyd, will feature famous local and national artists like Kash Doll, Peezy, Icewear Vezzo, Sada Baby, Baby Money, Tay B, Payroll, Babyface Ray, Front Paije, Skilla Baby, Pretty Brayah, and Jugg Harden.

“Since 2019 we’ve really tried to integrate ourselves into the community. We’ve held turkey and coat drives but this is the first real event we’ve been able to do because of COVID,” said Al Harrington, CEO of Viola Brands. “Later this month we’re hosting our first Viola R&B karaoke as the launch party for our new 01’ Iverson strain. We’re just excited to continue giving back and show love to the 313.”

You can see the lineup for the event below and learn more about Allen Iverson’s involvement with Viola Brands here.